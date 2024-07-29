Neptune Diner serves its final meal in Astoria, Queens. How customers are saying goodbye.

Beloved Neptune Diner in Astoria set to close for good on Sunday

NEW YORK -- The Neptune Diner served its final meal Sunday in Astoria, Queens.

The restaurant has been in business for more than 40 years at the corner of Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street.

The owners say they were not given a chance to renew their lease, because the property will soon be turned into a residential building.

Loyal customers showed up Sunday to say farewell.

"I've been coming here, my daughter is 17, so 18 years already," said Anna Garcia. "It's nostalgic. I'm meeting up with her and her dad, so we can have our last little lunch here. We've been coming here since she's a baby, and it's still her favorite diner. She was heartbroken when we told her it was closing."

The owners will continue to operate two other locations, one in Queens and the other in Brooklyn.

CBS New York spoke with other diners last week about losing the community staple.

"This has always been a community space, going back to the '70s here. It's accessible to everybody, it's affordable," said Victoria Miller, who came with her mom to say goodbye.

"The fact that it's closing made us come to celebrate what was and to be sad about what is coming," her mother, Patrice O'Malley Miller, added.

Many folks have been enjoying meals at the Greek-owned diner since they were kids.

"I remember coming here for Thanksgiving dinner with my mom and my uncle. The food was brilliant, and we all left with a doggie bag," one person said.

"This place is an iconic landmark. I've been coming here since I was six years old with my father," said George Pappas.

While the owners will still run the other locations, many agree there's nothing like the original.

"I guess a sign of the times. I think they still have those two branches, but it's not the same," one person said.