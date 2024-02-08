Nearby asbestos fears may delay opening of Paterson Great Falls, following major expansion

PATERSON, N.J. -- An expansion set to open this spring at the Paterson Great Falls may have to wait.

Federal regulators say they are concerned about asbestos near the site.

For visitors and locals alike, the Paterson Great Falls is a natural wonder to behold. Huashu Jin, who teaches at a nearby school, comes every day at lunch.

"It's very refreshing, soothing. Yeah, I'm proud of this," Jin said.

Just around the bend from the waterfall, the National Park Service is finishing up a $7.9 million expansion to the park, adding a river walk and more green space.

"We're planting trees. We have benches," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Sayegh said the river walk is key to revitalizing the city.

"It will enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Great Falls and also improve the visitors' experience," Sayegh said.

However, the mayor got a letter from the Environmental Protection Agency late last year, pushing to delay opening the park to the public. The agency has concerns that the ruins of a nearby industrial plant could collapse, creating a catastrophic release of airborne asbestos that would pose a danger to park visitors and staff.

New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is also looking into those concerns.

"We do want to open, but, obviously, we don't want to put anyone in harm's way," Sayegh said.

The National Park Service issued a statement, saying the agency "will work cooperatively and fully with both the EPA and the city of Paterson towards a safe, positive resolution."

The mayor said he's meeting with the EPA again next week. Sayegh told CBS New York the best case scenario is the asbestos is contained and removed and the new park would open in June.

The worst case is it is delayed indefinitely.