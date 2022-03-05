Bids open next week for Paterson Great Falls river walk plans

PATERSON, N.J. -- The next phase of the Paterson river walk in Passaic County is about to begin.

The Quarry Lawn Project will add a river walk in the shadow of Paterson's Great Falls.

Bids will open next week for the plans, which include providing better views of the waterfall and creating more open space for the public to enjoy.

The project will also include a new visitors center for the Paterson Great Falls National Historic Park.