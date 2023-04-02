Watch CBS News
National Weather Service to determine if tornadoes touched down in New Jersey

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

HOWELL, N.J. -- Major cleanup efforts are underway in Monmouth County after a powerful storm caused widespread damage and left thousands in the dark. 

Most of Central Jersey remained without power Sunday morning. Traffic lights were out and trees were uprooted across communities. 

The storm Saturday brought hail and lightning, and strong winds yanked down power lines across the state.

The National Weather Service will visit the area Sunday to confirm if any tornadoes touched down. 

