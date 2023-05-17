National Retail Federation: Thefts at stores, malls skyrocketing

MILLBURN, N.J. -- The National Retail Federation is sounding the alarm that thefts at stores and malls have reached epidemic levels.

Police say brazen suspects on Monday walked into the Dior store at the Short Hills mall in Millburn and stole more than $125,000 worth of handbags.

Two employees who spoke to CBS2 say the suspects, who were masked, quickly grabbed the merchandise and left.

"It sounds a little scary. I mean, if I was there at that time, I probably wouldn't feel as safe," Montville resident Gabby Babula said.

Investigators say Dior associates ran to a back room for safety and called police.

The National Retail Federation tells CBS News there's been an estimated $95 billion in retail losses as a result of thefts and that organized thieves are stealing large quantities to resell.

Related story: New York City lays out new strategy to combat shoplifting

Business analyst Carl Gould, with 7 Stage Advisors, says it's a serious problem for shoppers and store employees.

"So, this puts a real squeeze on businesses. They can't staff as much, which means they can't always keep it as secure," he said.

"It makes me feel angry is what it makes me feel. It's disturbing. It hurts everybody from the top down," Watchung resident Angela Fischer said.

Scotch Plains resident Emelyne Johns says she's taking precautions.

"I think just more hyper aware when going into big stores, like in malls, especially. Malls in general already overwhelm me with the amount of people," she said.

Millburn police have declined our request for Dior store surveillance video because officials say it's an ongoing investigation.

"Stealing and shoplifting is considered kind of a low problem, mall problem, so they also know that trying to prosecute shoplifters is almost impossible because the court system won't deal with it," said Brian Boyd, a law enforcement expert who worked in mall security.

The Short Hills mall increased security all around the mall in 2013 after the murder of an attorney in a mall parking deck.

Store employees also say response to the Dior thefts was swift.