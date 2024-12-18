National Grid is increasing rates for Long Island, New York City customers this winter

MERRICK, N.Y. — Frigid temperatures return this weekend, and if you're a National Grid customer in New York City or on Long Island, it's going to cost more to heat with gas this winter.

This year, the utility delivered to inboxes what they call a "slight increase" – $33 more per month on average on Long Island – and that's just the start.

In 2025, rates will rise by about $8 more per month, and in 2026, they'll go up about $19 more per month. Over the course of the three years, that's about $60 more per month, or $720 per year.

National Grid says it's not due to natural gas prices; the $500 million more from Long Island customers is needed for infrastructure to transmit renewable energy, replacement of aging gas lines, better customer service and help for low and moderate income customers.

The increases were approved after public hearings. National Grid's New York City customers are also seeing similar rate hikes.

Critics slam rate hikes as unaffordable, cite environmental issues

Merrick resident Lauren Krueger says the rate increases are hard to manage.

"My husband's been out of work for a year. I have two kids. I have an old house that's drafty," she said.

"[Approximately] $400 this year, but by 2026, that's going to be almost $700 per year more than we're paying now ... The size of them is just unaffordable," said All Our Energy co-founder George Povall.

Climate activists are protesting not only the rates, but revenue going back into gas just as New York is mandated to phase it out.

"I would prefer to see that we switch to offshore wind energy and other alternative energies to replace the fossil fuels that are being burned which lead to climate change," Rockville Centre resident Randy Sorscher said.

"We need Governor Hochul to show New York and the nation that we can take on the greedy fossil fuel corporations that are driving up our energy bills and reaping record profits," said Eric Weltman, with the organization Food and Water Watch.

They want the governor's budget to include the New York HEAT Act, which would relieve rate payers of the cost of every new gas hook-up and set an income cap on energy bills.

A spokesperson for National Grid said:

"While we support the HEAT Act's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, this legislation as currently drafted does not accomplish the net savings proponents claim. The Public Service Commission is reviewing plans to address the future of gas-distribution networks and the State Energy Planning Board is currently drafting the State Energy Plan to update New York's comprehensive roadmap to build a clean, resilient, and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers. The legislature should allow these processes to play out before taking any action on NY HEAT.



"National Grid is committed to building a stronger, smarter, cleaner energy system that meets New York's important clean energy goals established in the CLCPA. We have devoted billions of dollars to grid improvements to enable the interconnection and transmission of renewable energy, and we are working to decarbonize our heat network as well to serve businesses and buildings that are difficult to electrify."