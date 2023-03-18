Elected officials, community members rally against Con Edison rate hike, use of fossil fuels in New York buildings

NEW YORK -- Demonstrators at a rally Friday called for an end to buildings in New York that support fossil fuels.

Elected officials and community members also asked Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Public Service Commission to deny Con Edison's proposed 20% rate hike on gas bills.

They say customers shouldn't have to cover the cost of buildings that harm the environment.

"We are here supporting the New York Heat Act, as well as asking the governor and the leaders of New York state to transition from old infrastructure that supports fossil fuels because we know that the goals will not be achieved unless we start right now," said Catherine Borgia, chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators.

Con Edison says the rise in gas rates will help cover the costs of building a greener grid.

The utility says this includes promoting the use of electric heat pumps and energy efficient appliances. They add the 20% rate hike would happen over a three-year period.