National Down Syndrome Society hosting "A Night Among the Stars" annual gala

National Down Syndrome Society hosting "A Night Among the Stars" gala

National Down Syndrome Society hosting "A Night Among the Stars" gala

National Down Syndrome Society hosting "A Night Among the Stars" gala

NEW YORK -- The National Down Syndrome Society is holding its annual gala and auction Thursday at Gotham Hall.

The event raises money for the organization's important work supporting people with Down syndrome and their families.

It will be hosted by CBS New York's Chris Wragge, and this year's theme is "A Night Among the Stars."

We spoke with one of the stars, actor and honoree Chris Burke, along with the group's CEO Kandi Pickard.

Burke played Corky in the show "Life Goes On," becoming the first character with Down syndrome on a network series. He helped pave the way for other actors, including 18 who will join him at the gala.

Grammy Award-winning artist Mark Tremont is also performing.

Tickets are sold out, but you can still donate and bid online here.