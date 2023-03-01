Guitarist Mark Tremonti releases Sinatra album to raise money for National Down Syndrome Society

Guitarist Mark Tremonti sings for cause close to his heart

NEW YORK -- Guitarist Mark Tremonti, known from the massively successful bands "Creed" and "Alter Bridge," has sold tens of millions of albums and won a GRAMMY Award playing rock music.

But now, we're hearing a whole new side of him. Tremonti recorded a whole album of Frank Sinatra classics, called "Tremonti Sings Sinatra." He even recorded it with members of Sinatra's band.

The album was a real labor of love, and all proceeds benefit the National Down Syndrome Society, a cause close to his heart.

"I personally want to raise money for Down syndrome. My daughter has Down syndrome, and it's become a big cause for me," he said. "This is Stella, my girl, my first baby girl. She's the inspiration for the whole project. Now, I know my purpose, it's going to be raising money for Down syndrome."

Tremonti and his family stopped by CBS2, along with National Down Syndrome Society President and CEO Kandi Pickard, to share more about the project and his purpose.

