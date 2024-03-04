County lawmakers demand overhaul to save Nassau University Medical Center from insolvency

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Long Island community leaders are demanding an overhaul and oversight to save Nassau University Medical Center, which is in danger of running out of money

Will Foskey-Bey, 73, and his family depend on NUMC for their health care.

"It's a cornerstone of this community," said Foskey-Bey. "Serves such a big purpose for helping so many people that's underserved."

The safety-net hospital is in imminent fiscal danger of insolvency. It serves the uninsured, underinsured or those on Medicaid.

Alarms are sounding. Critics claim cronyism caused the fiscal mismanagement.

"It's time that we have County Executive Blakeman call for the termination of Matthew Bruderman," said Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe (D).

Two years ago, Bruderman was appointed NU Health chair and pledged to turn the medical center around in six months.

"I am a smart and powerful guy," Bruderman said in March 2022.

The hospital is now weeks away from running out of money to pay its staff.

"The county will be on the hook and therefore the taxpayers will be on the hook for the debt that is looming," said County Legislator Debra Mulé (D).

The state health commissioner sent a terse letter saying funding is available with strings attached: oversight, transparency and accountability.

Blakeman called it political games.

"If the state wants to take over the hospital, I'm willing to enter into negotiations," said Blakeman.

Community leaders said the county, state and local health care systems should convene and collaborate to develop a plan, rather than fighting and name calling.