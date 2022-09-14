Nassau County police officers, medics help deliver baby in family's Baldwin Harbor home

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- There was a happy reunion on Long Island on Wednesday.

The parents of a newborn thanked the Nassau County police officers and medics who helped deliver the baby last month at their home.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the baby didn't give her mother more than a few minutes warning.

That fateful day, Aug. 14, was celebrated. One month ago Nassau officers and medics answered an urgent 911 call in Baldwin Harbor. Deshay Thomas-Moore, a Rikers Island corrections officer and experienced mom, was 37 weeks pregnant and realized her third child wasn't waiting.

"I called and they said come to the hospital and as soon as I stood up I had pressure and I screamed to my husband, 'The baby is coming!'" Thomas-Moore said.

"Our doctor is in the city, so I'm like, 'OK, we are not making it to the city,'" father Bobby Moore said.

The Nassau cops rolled up on a scene they'd trained for, but never had to put into action.

"The baby was coming, There was no and ifs, ands, or buts about it," Officer Kevin Salvador said. "We all looked at each other and realized let's hunker down and get it done, and we did."

Nassau medics arrived moments later.

"I had to get her into the mindset that this is happening here and now. She did all the work from there. We just caught the baby," medic Tonia Whilchez said.

"The only one yelling, I guess, was the mom," Salvador said. "Twenty minutes later, we had a beautiful baby girl, Ivy Marie, come into the world."

Ivy joined siblings Isaiah and Nyla to help thank the officers, who were cool, calm, and, thankfully, quick.

"Having our daughter in our home, that is a moment that we will never forget," Bobby Moore said.

"I was trying to make it to the hospital, but I couldn't and I'm sorry for squeezing your hand," Thomas-Moore added.

The reunion was a rare occasion for police.

"We're used to responding to accidents and aided cases where people are sick and sometimes cases like this childbirth, but we don't often see the next chapter. We don't know what happens to those people when we move on," Nassau County Police Deputy Commissioner Kevin Smith said.

In this case, what officers call a beautiful moment is helping Officer Brian Carney prepare for the birth of his first child.

"It was a good practice run," Carney said to laughter.

The Moores said they'll teach Ivy about the law enforcement community that was there for her surprising beginnings, and will always be there for her.