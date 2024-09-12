Nassau County Police body camera video released of alleged racial profiling arrest

BALDWIN, N.Y. — Police body camera video has surfaced three years after a Nassau County grandfather accused officers of racial profiling.

Tyrone Phifer, a grandfather of eight and retired grocery clerk who once served in the National Guard, says he was humiliated in public in a case of mistaken identity.

Nassau County grandfather taken into custody after leaving doctor's office

On Dec. 22, 2021, Phifer was leaving his podiatrist's office in Baldwin when Nassau County Police officers approached him.

"When he approached me, he kept calling me 'Leroy' and he had his hand on his gun," Phifer said Thursday.

Police were looking for a suspect named Leroy who was wanted for domestic abuse and had a history of mental health problems.

When Phifer didn't hand over an ID, body cam video appears to show an officer grab Phifer's umbrella and a bag of Christmas cookies – a gift from his doctor.

"I didn't do anything. I just came out of the f****** doctor's and you're attacking me," Phifer is heard saying as an officer tries to restrain him.

They wrestle him to the ground, handcuff him and throw a punch.

"Took me to Nassau County Medical Center, where I was handcuffed to the gurney until 8:30 that night to get an appearance ticket," Phifer said.

Tyrone Phifer suing Nassau Police, commissioner over alleged mistaken identity arrest

Phifer credits his court-appointed Legal Aid attorney for getting all charges dropped following 10-and-a-half months of legal battles.

Civil rights attorney Fred Brewington was finally able to secure police body camera video three years after Phifer was arrested.

"That morning was the worst day of my life," Phifer said. "I'm sorry, I'm just getting a little emotional ... Every time I watch it, it just hurts."

"When we talk about Nassau County being the safest county in the nation, who is it safe for?" Brewington said.

According to police data compiled by state criminal justice services, for every 18 Black people who are arrested for obstruction in Nassau County, only one white person is.

"It's just unfortunate, and it happens to Black people of color or nationality other than white, every day," Phifer said.

Phifer says he doesn't want to be another statistic and is suing Nassau County Police and the commissioner for $30 million.

"Well guess what? There is going to be another number, but that number is going to be going to his bank account," Brewington said.

Nassau Police say they can't comment on pending litigation. Advocates are calling for a sit-down meeting this week with the commissioner.