America's safest county is on Long Island, according to U.S. News & World Report. Here are all the Tri-State Area counties that made the list.

Several Tri-State Area counties ranked among the safest in the country

Several Tri-State Area counties ranked among the safest in the country

Several Tri-State Area counties ranked among the safest in the country

NEW YORK – The safest county in the United States is located on Long Island, according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking published earlier this month.

Nassau County landed the number one spot on the top 25 list.

The company analyzed counties' safety based on crime, injuries and public safety capacity. Nassau County earned a public safety score of 100 and was highlighted for its per capita spending on health and emergency services.

What are the safest counties in New York?

Including Nassau County, a total of eight New York counties ranked in the top 25, the most of any state in the country.

New York City's northern suburbs ranked high on the list with Rockland County coming in third and Westchester in sixth. Putnam County ranked eighth.

The safest county in the city is Richmond County, which ranked 17th overall, followed by Queens County at 20th and Kings County at 25th.

Nassau's neighboring Suffolk County was named the 22nd safest county in the U.S.

What are the safest counties in New Jersey?

The safest county in New Jersey is Bergen County, which came in ninth in the country. The only other New Jersey county to make it into the top 25 is Morris County, which ranked 23rd.

What other states have the safest counties in the U.S.?

Seven Virginia counties made the top 25 list, along with two in Colorado, one in Minnesota, one in California, one in Iowa, one in Texas, one in New Mexico and one in Nebraska.