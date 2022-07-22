Antisemitic flyers left outside Rockville Centre homes, police investigating

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found in Rockville Centre.

Hempstead town officials say residents woke up Friday morning to hateful propaganda left at their homes.

Local leaders came together to stand against hate and send a message of unity while police look for suspects.

"We are united in our outrage. We are united in our disgust of the cowardice acts of individuals who placed flyers on doors in the middle of the night with such hatred, and we're not gonna tolerate it," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.

On Twitter, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's disgusted by the incident, adding, "These offensive tropes and despicable conspiracy theories have no place in our state. We stand with our Jewish neighbors and continue our fight to root out antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head."