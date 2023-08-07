Nassau County legislators call for federal help with infrastructure after 3 sinkholes open up

MINEOLA, N.Y. - All eyes are on aging Long Island infrastructure after three South Shore sinkholes opened up in a two month timespan.

Video shows the cleanup following a sinkhole on Grand Avenue at Lorenz Avenue in Baldwin in July.

Nassau County officials said it was caused by a cracked sewer pipe.

Similar incidents have also happened in Oceanside and Lido Beach.

Legislator Debra Mulé is calling on the federal government to fund infrastructure projects so potential threats can be addressed.

"We as a legislature need to have accurate information to inform our decisions in what locations are the sewer and water pipelines most fragile," Mulé said. "

"You can only do good when you're doing well. So we need to make sure that we have an infrastructure here that can support any additional development of any kind," legislator Siela Bynoe said.

The legislators also pointed out that the aging infrastructure issues are impacting emergency response, businesses and the environment.

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan will have more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.