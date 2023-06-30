Crews cleaning up sinkhole in Baldwin

Sinkhole opens on Baldwin road after sewer pipe cracks

Sinkhole opens on Baldwin road after sewer pipe cracks

BALDWIN, N.Y. - Crews are cleaning up a mess on Long Island after a sinkhole opened a road in Baldwin.

It happened on Grand Avenue at Lorenz Avenue.

Nassau County officials said a sewer pipe cracked, causing the collapse of the pavement.

The damaged line has also been leaking sewage into a nearby creek and people's back yards.

Legislator Debra Mule said the Department of Environmental Conservation is working with repair crews to address concerns.

Mule said water has been turned back on for the affected residents.