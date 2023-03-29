Watch CBS News
Nassau County leaders make final push against Gov. Kathy Hochul's housing plan

By CBS New York Team

Nassau County leaders push against Gov. Hochul's Housing Compact plan
NORTH HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders are making a final push against Gov. Kathy Hochul's housing plan as the state's budget deadline looms.

A group of town supervisors outlined their concerns over the governor's plan. It requires that local governments rezone the land near Long Island Rail Road stations to build more housing units.

RELATED STORY: Republican lawmakers on Long Island take aim at Gov. Kathy Hochul's housing plan

Nassau County leaders say they were not consulted and this could threaten the environment and strain emergency services and utilities.

"This would be disastrous, and we urge the governor to listen to our pleas, listen to logic and reason, and abandon this plan, which will jeopardize the quality of life in our existing neighborhoods simply to meet arbitrary goals," North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said.

Hochul says her plan is to increase affordable housing options for people who want to live on Long Island.

The budget deadline is April 1.

