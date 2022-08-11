Watch CBS News
Long Island News

Some Nassau County lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Nassau County officials speak out against congestion pricing
Nassau County officials speak out against congestion pricing 00:54

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.

From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.

Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.

Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city.

"Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.

READ MOREMTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbs

The MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.

The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 6:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.