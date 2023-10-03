Nassau County lawmakers lay out plan to address future flood concerns after last week's storms

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Elected officials are calling for better storm preparedness on Long Island following last Friday's historic flooding.

Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan and his minority caucus gathered Tuesday in Mineola to lay out their strategy for future storms.

It includes holding a hearing to identify infrastructure needs in the county, finding and fixing roadway drainage issues and updating the emergency alert system.

Lafazan said improvements are needed immediately as these weather events become more common.

"The longer we wait, the heavier price that we pay, in terms of dollars and in terms of damage," he said Tuesday. "It's time we take action and it's time we be aggressive here."

Officials noted the sewer system on the South Shore in 80 years old, which is also leading to more sinkholes and backups.