Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds attend heated public meeting regarded proposed Nassau County casino

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- More than 300 Nassau County residents packed the ballroom at the Uniondale Marriott on Thursday to have their voices heard regarding a proposed $4 billion resort casino.

Some are demanding independent traffic, air, water and noise studies.

Emotions spilled over as two sides in the hotly contested casino wars squared off.

"Casinos are places that lift people up and shake them until all the money falls out," said George Krug, with "Say No to Casino."

"We will be victorious, this casino will be built and it will be built with union," said Johnny Martincic, with local Steamfitters 638.

Hempstead town officials are hosting required public environmental meetings. Hundreds signed in to speak, including Las Vegas Sands. It's the result of a lawsuit filed against Nassau County by Hofstra University, one of the most vocal opponents of the Vegas-style gambling resort plan.

A judge ruled that Nassau County should have studied the environmental impacts before granting Sands a 99-year lease for the property.

"We are here to watchdog the project," said Adrienne Esposito with Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

"We always worry about problem gambling and the use of alcohol and drugs in any casino," said Jeffrey Reynolds, with the Family and Children's Association.

The association says Sands is addressing those concerns and others.

"Transportation, accessibility. We've had lengthy discussions about employment," said advocate for inclusion Nadia Holubnyczyj-Ortiz.

The mayor of Garden City received cheers when she told the town why they are opposed -- "crime, poverty, addiction."

Others spoke about gridlock and air and water quality.

Meanwhile, Nassau's fight with Hofstra escalated when County Executive Bruce Blakeman suggested the university is helping a competing casino developer land the downstate license in Queens.

Hofstra vehemently denies this and is challenging its subpoena to appear before the Nassau legislature, calling it an attempt to distract and impede a fair and open process.

Competition is fierce. Hard Rock Citi Field, Yonkers Aqueduct and Sands' Nassau Hub are all vying for a coveted downstate license.

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 7:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.