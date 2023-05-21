Protest held in Nassau County on $4 billion casino plan for coliseum hub

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A rally was held Sunday on Long Island, protesting a $4 billion casino and resort planned at the Nassau Coliseum.

On Monday, legislators are expected to vote on transferring the land lease for the hub to the Sands.

On Sunday, constituents from across Nassau County gathered to urge legislators to vote no. They say the negative impacts of a casino far outweigh any revenue gains.

"That site should be redeveloped. It's begging to be redeveloped. It should have been redeveloped a while ago. But a casino is the exact wrong thing to be putting at that site," Westbury Mayor Peter I. Cavallaro said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman supports the plans.

Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs for Las Vegas Sands, issued the following statement:

"Throughout this process, Sands New York has engaged in over 300 community meetings, where we've had extensive and meaningful conversations with the surrounding residents and organizations throughout Long Island. We are very gratified to have received great support from institutions including Nassau Community College, Long Island University, NAACP New York State Conference, leaders in organized labor, local and regional chambers of commerce including Uniondale Chamber of Commerce and the Nassau Council of Chambers, the Long Island African American and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, and the Long Island Association, as well as numerous not for profit organizations, small businesses, and many others. We look forward to continuing the discussions with all residents, sharing ideas, and learning about new ways we can be of service to the community," Reese said.