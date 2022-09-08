Watch CBS News
Nanuet High School forced to cancel first day of classes due to sewer line problem

NANUET, N.Y. -- Back-to-school plans have been put on hold in Nanuet.

The first day of school was canceled for grades 9-12 because of a sewer line problem on the campus.

The sewage issue only affected the high school.

School officials say they are working to fix the problem and look forward to welcoming students back to class as soon as possible.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 8:03 PM

