N.J. State Rental Assistance Program application is now open. Here's what to know.

New laws for New York and New Jersey in 2025

NEW YORK -- New Jersey's State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) is now taking applications for the waiting list.

Here's everything to know about who is eligible and how to apply.

What is the difference between Section 8 and SRAP?

While the more widely known Section 8 housing voucher program is a federal initiative, SRAP is a state funded program that helps Garden State residents find housing through a similar lottery and voucher system.

"The New Jersey State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) is a state funded program that provides housing subsidies on behalf of very low-income New Jersey residents, for decent, safe and sanitary housing," according to the Department of Community Affairs website.

Officials say a total of 6,000 households will be selected to join the statewide waiting list.

When is the State Rental Assistance Program open in N.J.?

What's technically considered the "pre-application" window opened at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

Residents have roughly 18 days to submit their pre-applications for the waiting list. The applicants will be chosen using a computerized lottery system, meaning any submitted during the enrollment window has a chance of being selected.

Officials say the online portal will then be updated on Feb. 14, letting applicants know whether they have been accepted to join the waiting list.

How to apply for N.J's State Rental Assistance Program

Pre-applications can only be submitted online using this portal here. It's available in 90 languages.

An email address is required to complete the pre-application but can be set up during the process.

Applicants must enter the Social Security Numbers, birthdates and income information for everyone living in their household.

Adults will also undergo a tenant background history and criminal background check as part of the eligibility review process.

Who is eligible for N.J.'s State Rental Assistance Program?

Applicants must be New Jersey residents who are 18 years or older or emancipated minors. Only one pre-application is allowed per household, and duplicates will be rejected.

The highest preference will be given to veterans and their spouses, followed by those who are homeless, disabled, elderly or who live or work in a specific location.

Applicants must also meet certain income requirements, which vary from county to county.

For example, in Bergen and Passaic counties, a single-person household can only make up to $36,275, while a four-person household can make up to $51,800. In Essex County, a single-person household can make up to $36,525, while a four-person household can make $52,125.

For a full list of frequently asked questions about the pre-application process, CLICK HERE. For additional questions, email customer.service@dca.nj.gov or call 609-292-4080 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.