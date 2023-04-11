Fire in commercial area of Jersey City spreads to nearby brush, disrupting light rail service near turnpike
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - A fire in a commercial area in Jersey City has spread to the some brush.
The fire broke out before 3 p.m. at Caven Point Avenue.
NJ TRANSIT says light rail service is bypassing Richard Street station due to the fire.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene. See more in the video above.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.