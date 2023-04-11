Fire in commercial area of Jersey City spreads to nearby brush, disrupting light rail service near turnpike

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - A fire in a commercial area in Jersey City has spread to the some brush.

The fire broke out before 3 p.m. at Caven Point Avenue.

NJ TRANSIT says light rail service is bypassing Richard Street station due to the fire.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out various stories around our area. Fly along, and let us know where you're watching from. Find more local coverage on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. See more in the video above.