Fire in commercial area of Jersey City spreads to nearby brush, disrupting light rail service near turnpike

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - A fire in a commercial area in Jersey City has spread to the some brush. 

The fire broke out before 3 p.m. at Caven Point Avenue. 

NJ TRANSIT says light rail service is bypassing Richard Street station due to the fire. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. See more in the video above. 

First published on April 11, 2023 / 3:26 PM

