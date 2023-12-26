Mulchfest starts Tuesday for New Yorkers to recycle their Christmas trees
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers can start recycling their Christmas trees on Tuesday at the Parks Department's annual Mulchfest.
Simply bring your tree to a participating park, and the city will turn it into woodchips for free.
The chips will then be used to nourish existing trees and make the city greener.
Nearly 60,000 Christmas trees were recycled last year.
Mulchfest runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 7. See more information here.
