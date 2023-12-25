Department of Sanitation unveils Christmas Tree recycling dates

NEW YORK - The New York City Department of Sanitation has unveiled its Christmas "tree-cycling" plan.

For the first time. residents of Brooklyn and Queens who already participate in curbside compost collection can put their tree out on their regularly scheduled compost and recycling day.

Resident of the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island can put their tree out starting Jan. 5. Collection will run through Jan. 13. Trees in those boroughs are collected separately from trash and recycling, the Sanitation Department said.

Trees that are being disposed of should be cleared of all lights, tinsel, stands and ornaments, and they should not be wrapped in plastic bags.

The trees will be turned into compost for distribution at city parks and community gardens, among other spots.

Anyone looking to dispose of an artificial tree is asked to separate the metal base and trunk and recycle those pieces with other metals.

