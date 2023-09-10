Watch CBS News
MTV hosts VMA Block Party in Lower Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

MTV hosts VMA Block Party
NEW YORK -- There was an MTV takeover in Lower Manhattan on Saturday.

A block party was held outside the Oculus Center in celebration of the upcoming Video Music Awards, and CBS New York's Alecia Reid helped host the event.

In addition to music, events and giveaways, organizers also emphasized mental health with the launch of a new campaign called "ASK."

"Nearly 70 percent of young people say they don't know what to do, and we're changing that today by telling people to ASK -- acknowledge, support and keep in touch," said Erika Soto Lamb, of MTV's ASK campaign.

The Video Music Awards will be held on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

MTV is part of Paramount, the parent company of CBS News.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 10:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

