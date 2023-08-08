Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history.

She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her "Anti-Hero" music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her just behind Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16.

Beyoncé is also nominated for Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sept. 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin' and Rema, who boast three each.

Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Complete List of the 2023 Nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit" – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii - Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma - Double P Records

PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty" – Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – "golden hour" – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited" – '94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado" – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – "All The Way Over" – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White – "GOATED" – Def Jam

March 2023: FLETCHER – "Becky's So Hot" – Capitol Records

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana" – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – "Losing You" – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part" – Island Records

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)" – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – "Swine" – Island Records

Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

P!NK – "TRUSTFALL" – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE" – We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2" – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock" – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody" – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – "Stay" – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records

SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii – "Favorite Song" – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love In The Way" – Empire Distribution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 – "EDGING" – Columbia Records

boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like A Grudge" – Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records

Paramore – "This Is Why" – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars – "Stuck" – Concord Records / Concord

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – "The Teacher" – RCA Records

Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)" – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue" – Warner Records

Måneskin – "THE LONELIEST" – Arista Records

Metallica – "Lux Æterna" – Blackened Recordings

Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" – Warner Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – "Funk Rave" – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – "WHERE SHE GOES" – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola" – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – "un x100to" – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino

ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ" – Columbia Records

Shakira – "Acróstico" – Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

aespa – "Girls" – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

FIFTY FIFTY – "Cupid" – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

SEVENTEEN – "Super" – HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – "S-Class" – JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr – "Rush" – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – "It's Plenty" – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – "UNAVAILABLE" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana" – Empire Distribution

Libianca – "People" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar" – Starboy / RCA Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX

Bad Bunny – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – "Swine" – Island Records

Dove Cameron – "Breakfast" – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – "Crushed" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma – "La Reina" – Sony Music US Latin

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – "Falling Back" – OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele – "I Drink Wine" – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – "Lipstick Lover" – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Fall Out Boy – "Love From The Other Side" – Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" – Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – "VOID" – Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" – Atlantic Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – "Waffle House" – Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – "Middle Of A Breakup" – Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

BEST ART DIRECTION

boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

BEST EDITING

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – "Rich Spirit" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – "River" – Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes

LIST OF NOMINATIONS BY ARTIST

Taylor Swift - 8 Nominations

Video of the Year – "Anti-Hero"

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year – "Anti-Hero"

Best Pop – "Anti-Hero"

Best Direction – "Anti-Hero"

Best Cinematography – "Anti-Hero"

Best Visual Effects – "Anti-Hero"

Best Editing – "Anti-Hero"

SZA - 6 Nominations

Video of the Year - "Kill Bill"

Song of the Year – "Kill Bill"

Best R&B – "Shirt"

Best Direction – "Kill Bill"

Best Art Direction – "Kill Bill"

Best Editing – "Kill Bill"

Doja Cat - 5 Nominations

Video of the Year – "Attention"

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Best Direction – "Attention"

Best Art Direction – "Attention"

Kim Petras– 5 Nominations

Video of the Year – "Unholy"

Song of the Year – "Unholy"

Best Direction – "Unholy"

Best Visual Effects – "Unholy"

Best Choreography - "Unholy"

Miley Cyrus – 5 Nominations

Video of the Year – "Flowers"

Song of the Year – "Flowers"

Best Pop – "Flowers"

Best Cinematography – "Flowers"

Best Editing – "River"

Nicki Minaj – 5 Nominations

Video of the Year – "Super Freaky Girl"

Artist of the Year

Best Hip Hop – "Super Freaky Girl"

Best R&B – "Love In The Way"

Best Visual Effects – "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo - 5 Nominations

Video of the Year - "vampire"

Song of the Year - "vampire"

Best Pop - "vampire"

Best Cinematography - "vampire"

Best Editing - "vampire"

Sam Smith – 5 Nominations

Video of the Year – "Unholy"

Song of the Year – "Unholy"

Best Direction – "Unholy"

Best Visual Effects – "Unholy"

Best Choreography - "Unholy"

BLACKPINK – 4 Nominations

Best K-Pop – "Pink Venom"

Best Choreography – "Pink Venom"

Best Art Direction – "Pink Venom"

Best Editing – "Pink Venom"

Diddy – 4 Nominations

Best Collaboration – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Best Collaboration – "Gotta Move On"

Best Rap – "Gotta Move On"

Best R&B – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Shakira – 4 Nominations

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration – "TQG"

Best Latin – "TQG"

Best Latin – "Acróstico"

Bad Bunny – 3 Nominations

Best Latin – "un x100to"

Best Latin – "WHERE SHE GOES"

Video for Good – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

Metro Boomin – 3 Nominations

Best Collaboration – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Best Hip-Hop – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Best R&B – "Creepin' (Remix)"

KAROL G – 3 Nominations

Artist of the Year

Best Latin - "TQG"

Best Collaboration – "TQG"

Kendrick Lamar – 3 Nominations

Best Direction – "Count Me Out"

Best Cinematography – "Count Me Out"

Best Editing – "Rich Spirit"

Rema – 3 Nominations

Best Song – "Calm Down"

Best Collaboration – "Calm Down"

Best Afrobeat – "Calm Down"

Selena Gomez – 3 Nominations

Best Song – "Calm Down"

Best Collaboration – "Calm Down"

Best Afrobeat – "Calm Down"

21 Savage – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Best R&B – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Alicia Keys – 2 Nominations

Best R&B – "Stay"

Video For Good – "If I Ain't Got You"

Ashanti – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – "Gotta Move On"

Best Hip-Hop – "Gotta Move On"

Ayra Starr – 2 Nominations

Best Afrobeat – "Rush"

Best Afrobeat – "2 Sugar"

Bryson Tiller – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – "Gotta Move On"

Best Hip-Hop – "Gotta Move On"

Demi Lovato - 2 Nominations

Best Pop - "SWINE"

Video for Good - "SWINE"

Drake – 2 Nominations

Best Hip-Hop – "STAYING ALIVE"

Best Direction –"Falling Back"

Dua Lipa – 2 Nominations

Best Pop – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Best Choreography – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Ed Sheeran – 2 Nominations

Best Pop – "Eyes Closed"

Best Cinematography – "Eyes Closed"

Fall Out Boy – 2 Nominations

Best Alternative – "Hold Me Like A Grudge"

Best Visual Effects – "Love From The Other Side"

GloRilla – 2 Nominations

Best New Artist

Best Hip-Hop – "Tomorrow 2"

Harry Styles – 2 Nominations

Best Visual Effects – "Music For A Sushi Restaurant"

Best Editing – "Late Night Talking"

Ice Spice – 2 Nominations

Best New Artist

Push Performance of the Year – "Princess Diana"

Lana Del Rey – 2 Nominations

Best Alternative – "Candy Necklace"

Best Art Direction – "Candy Necklace"

Peso Pluma – 2 Nominations

Best New Artist

Best Latin – "Ella Baila Sola"

Reneé Rapp – 2 Nominations

Best New Artist

PUSH Performance of The Year – "Colorado"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – 2 Nominations

Push Performance of the Year – "Sugar Rush Ride"

Best K-Pop – "Sugar Rush Ride"

The Weeknd – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Best R&B – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Yung Miami – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – "Gotta Move On"

Best Hip-Hop – "Gotta Move On"