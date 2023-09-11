Preparations underway in Newark for the 40th MTV Video Music Awards

Watch CBS News
NEWARK, N.J. -- Preparations are underway for the 40th MTV Video Music Awards.

Over the weekend, rehearsals took place and seating cards were distributed at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Nicki Minaj is hosting for the second year in a row, and Taylor Swift tops the nominations with eight.

The award show will be held on Tuesday.

MTV is part of Paramount, the parent company of CBS News.

