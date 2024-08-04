MTA worker arrested for allegedly lying about subway assault

MTA worker accused of lying about being assaulted on F train in Queens

NEW YORK – An MTA worker has been arrested for allegedly lying about getting attacked on the subway.

The worker, identified as Henry Herring, claimed he was cleaning a stationary F train at the Jamaica-179th Street station in Queens just before 4 a.m. Wednesday when he got into an argument with another man. Herring said the other individual slashed him on both hands, then ran away.

The Transport Workers Union said the employee was treated at a local hospital and released.

MTA worker accused of filing false police report

Police investigated and determined Herring lied about the attack. The MTA suspended him without pay before he was arrested for filing a false police report.

The MTA said in a statement Saturday, "Assaults on MTA employees are a real issue and the NYPD has made real progress identifying and capturing perpetrators. What's alleged in this case is beyond disappointing, pulling resources from investigations of actual crimes, while undermining confidence in safety of the transit system."

Herring has been a cleaner with the transit authority since early 2023.