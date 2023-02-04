Watch CBS News

MTA unveils new R211 open gangway subway trains

Brand new subway cars are about to hit the tracks! The R211 trains are not in service yet, but they are being tested. Friday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis hopped on board as MTA officials provided a glimpse of what they have to offer.
