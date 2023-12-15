MTA seizes 44 cars tied to $1 million in unpaid tolls and fines in crackdown on drivers crossing Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

MTA collects $1 million in unpaid tolls and fines in latest crackdown

NEW YORK -- The MTA's latest crackdown on drivers evading tolls resulted in seizing dozens of cars with unpaid tolls and fines totaling $1 million.

The enforcement blitz targeted drivers crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge over the last three days, the MTA said Friday.

MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers seized 44 cars registered to persistent toll violators, including those who don't pay fines, obstruct their license plates or use fake plates.

For example, the driver of a Range Rover that was seized failed to pay $52,000 worth of fines.

The MTA said these enforcement efforts are critical for recouping toll revenue.

"Our message today is simple. If you cover your license plate, even with a clear case, or use fraudulent plates ... you will pay the price," said MTA Chair Janno Lieber. "If you're a repeat offender, your car is going to be seized, and you could get arrested if you have forged plates."

With congestion pricing coming, officials anticipate more drivers may be tempted to violate tolls. Officials are trying to get ahead by warning drivers.

Once a driver pays fines, their vehicle can be reregistered and returned to them.