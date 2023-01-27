MTA report shows 16 percent drop in subway crimes since October 2022

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and the MTA say the subway system is getting safer.

The latest report shows subway crimes dropped 16 percent since October 2022.

Hochul credited police officers, security cameras and efforts to address mental health issues among passengers and people experiencing homelessness.

"It's a good day, and I don't that we'll ever stand here and say crime is gone, but this is New York. It's vibrant, it feel much better than it did a year ago, even the month of October. There's this greater sense of security again. Not my words, but the words of our valued riders," said Hochul.

"Do we have a long way to go? You're darn right, because the governor's right. We don't want six felonies a day. We want zero felonies a day. But are we trending in the right direction? You're darn right we are. Because we did it by not just having a kneejerk response. We did strategic, smart, layer on, precision policing," said Adams, who alluded to the positive news during an interview on CBS2 News.

MTA President Janno Lieber said ridership is up. He said this was the second lowest crime rate on the subway in recorded history - second to when ridership was at its lowest at the height of COVID lockdowns.

Some straphangers told us they welcomed the increased police presence over the past few months.