MTA expanding pilot program allowing open strollers on New York City buses

NEW YORK -- The MTA says it's expanding its pilot program allowing open strollers on New York City buses.

The program launched in September on 140 buses on seven routes.

The MTA says it will soon roll out the program on 1,000 buses across the city.

"The feedback from our customers and our operators have been overwhelmingly positive, and we have no reported incidents related to open strollers on our pilot buses," said Frank Annicaro, senior vice president of buses for New York City Transit.

The MTA says the routes will be announced in the coming weeks, and it will improve signage and messaging about the program.

CBS2 has spoken to some riders with disabilities who have criticized the program.

