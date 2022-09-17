Watch CBS News
Local News

Over 100 MTA buses will allow open strollers under new pilot program

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The MTA will roll out a new pilot program to allow open strollers on city buses.

Under current policy, strollers have to be folded before boarding a bus.

Starting next week, 142 buses across the five boroughs will each have a designated space for an open stroller. They will be on the M31, B1, Bx23, Q50, Q12, S53 and S93 routes.

The MTA says by early October, every bus on those routes will have a designated stroller place.

The buses that are part of the program will be identified with a stroller decal on the outside of the bus that customers can easily see before boarding.

Once inside the bus, a similar decal will identify the stroller space.

The pilot program is expected to run for six months.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 10:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.