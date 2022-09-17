Over 100 MTA buses will allow open strollers under new pilot program

NEW YORK -- The MTA will roll out a new pilot program to allow open strollers on city buses.

Under current policy, strollers have to be folded before boarding a bus.

Starting next week, 142 buses across the five boroughs will each have a designated space for an open stroller. They will be on the M31, B1, Bx23, Q50, Q12, S53 and S93 routes.

The MTA says by early October, every bus on those routes will have a designated stroller place.

The buses that are part of the program will be identified with a stroller decal on the outside of the bus that customers can easily see before boarding.

Once inside the bus, a similar decal will identify the stroller space.

The pilot program is expected to run for six months.