MTA expanding its Open Stroller pilot program on buses

NEW YORK - The MTA is announcing the second phase of its "Open Stroller" pilot program for city buses.

This is for more than 1,000 buses on 57 routes in all five boroughs.

Organizers say those buses will be retrofitted with the designated stroller spaces by the fall.

Many disability advocates initially criticized the program, but the MTA says there have been no reported incident

Here's a list of the bus routes that will feature an open stroller space:

Brooklyn: B1, B3, B6/6 LTD, B36, B64, B74

The Bronx: Bx6, Bx6 SBS, Bx8, Bx11, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx23, Bx27, Bx31, Bx32, Bx33, Bx35, Bx36/36LTD, Bx46

Manhattan: M15, M31, M101, M102, M103, M125

Queens: Q12, Q13, Q15, Q15A, Q16, Q20A, Q20B, Q26, Q28, Q31, Q32, Q44 SBS, Q48, Q50LTD, Q76

Staten Island: S40, S42, S46, S48, S51, S52, S53, S66, S76, S81 LTD, S86 LTD, S90 LTD, S93 LTD, S96 LTD, S98 LTD