MTA expanding its Open Stroller pilot program on buses
NEW YORK - The MTA is announcing the second phase of its "Open Stroller" pilot program for city buses.
This is for more than 1,000 buses on 57 routes in all five boroughs.
Organizers say those buses will be retrofitted with the designated stroller spaces by the fall.
Many disability advocates initially criticized the program, but the MTA says there have been no reported incident
Here's a list of the bus routes that will feature an open stroller space:
- Brooklyn: B1, B3, B6/6 LTD, B36, B64, B74
- The Bronx: Bx6, Bx6 SBS, Bx8, Bx11, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx23, Bx27, Bx31, Bx32, Bx33, Bx35, Bx36/36LTD, Bx46
- Manhattan: M15, M31, M101, M102, M103, M125
- Queens: Q12, Q13, Q15, Q15A, Q16, Q20A, Q20B, Q26, Q28, Q31, Q32, Q44 SBS, Q48, Q50LTD, Q76
- Staten Island: S40, S42, S46, S48, S51, S52, S53, S66, S76, S81 LTD, S86 LTD, S90 LTD, S93 LTD, S96 LTD, S98 LTD
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.