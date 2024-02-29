Subway conductor slashed in neck at Brooklyn station

NEW YORK - An MTA conductor was slashed in the neck early Thursday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Rockaway Avenue station.

Police said the 59-year-old conductor stuck his head out the window of a train when he was slashed.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect, last seen wearing a blue vest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.