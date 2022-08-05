Watch CBS News
NYPD: MTA bus driver who slammed into subway support suffered medical episode before crash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bus driver suffered apparent medical episode before crashing in Bronx
NEW YORK -- The NYPD confirmed the driver of the MTA bus that slammed into a subway support column in the Bronx on Thursday had an apparent medical episode, which caused the crash. 

It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the West Farms section on Boston Road. 

First responders said they treated the driver for cardiac arrest. She was hospitalized and remained there on Friday. 

Twelve passengers were treated for minor injuries. 

Officials said there was no structural damage to the elevated subway. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 5:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

