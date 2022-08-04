Watch CBS News

At least 13 injured, 1 critically, when MTA bus crashes into subway support pole in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - An MTA bus crashed into an elevated subway support pole Thursday morning in the Bronx. 

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Boston Road near Bryant Avenue.

According to the FDNY, 1 person was critically injured and 12 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Check this page for the latest updates.

 

FDNY: 1 critically hurt, 12 with non-life-threatening injuries

By Andrea Grymes
 

Streets closed, subways running

CBS2's Jim Smith has the latest from overhead in Chopper 2. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Officials: At least 13 injuries reported

Officials now say there are 13 patients, including one in critical condition. 

The other 12 injuries are considered to be not life threatening. They have also been taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Chopper 2 over the scene

By CBS New York Team
 

At least 2 injuries reported

A Bronx 21 bus slammed into a subway support pole on Boston Road near Bryant Avenue Thursday morning. 

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. 

At least two people were rushed to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately. 

The circumstances of what caused the crash weren't immediately known. 

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

