At least 13 injured, 1 critically, when MTA bus crashes into subway support pole in the Bronx
NEW YORK - An MTA bus crashed into an elevated subway support pole Thursday morning in the Bronx.
It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Boston Road near Bryant Avenue.
According to the FDNY, 1 person was critically injured and 12 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
1 critically hurt, 12 with non-life-threatening injuries
Streets closed, subways running
At least 13 injuries reported
Officials now say there are 13 patients, including one in critical condition.
The other 12 injuries are considered to be not life threatening. They have also been taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A Bronx 21 bus slammed into a subway support pole on Boston Road near Bryant Avenue Thursday morning.
It happened just before 8:30 a.m.
At least two people were rushed to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately.
The circumstances of what caused the crash weren't immediately known.