Over 60 vehicles seized as MTA continues toll crackdown

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The MTA is continuing to crack down on toll violators, seizing dozens of vehicles in just two days.

The agency says their efforts on the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on April 6 and the Verazzano-Narrows Bridge on April 11 resulted in a total of 63 vehicles being seized.

According to the MTA, the vehicles were registered to persistent toll violators who accounted for a total of over $1.5 million in unpaid tolls and fees.

The MTA says one driver who was stopped owed over $86,000 in tolls and fees, and another owed over $66,000.

Bridge and Tunnel officers are able to spot toll violators who are driving with a suspended registration using specialized license plate readers.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 10:10 PM

