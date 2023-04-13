Watch CBS News
1 seriously injured when driver crashes into Bronx auto parts store

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person was seriously injured when a driver crashed into a building in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened just after noon in the Claremont section.

Fire crews pulled one person from a car that slammed through an auto parts store on the corner of Webster Avenue and Claremont Parkway.

Building inspectors say the crash damaged the storefront's metal frame but did not cause structural damage to the mixed-use building.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 8:03 PM

