Tommy Liberto visits New York City dressed as a Christmas tree every year during the holidays. Here's why.

"Mr. Christmas Tree" visits New York City every year. Here's why.

NEW YORK -- Tommy Liberto, also known as "Mr. Christmas Tree," is spreading holiday cheer all over New York City.

Liberto has been wearing the festive costume and putting smiles on New Yorkers' faces for a decade.

For some, sticking out like a sore thumb might be uncomfortable. But for those like Liberto, being the brightest in the room isn't such a bad thing.

"They always think, 'Wow, that guy's weird,'" he said. "If you want to be seen, come to New York."

Liberto, a Baltimore resident, hands out smiles and surprises everywhere he goes during the holidays.

"The ability to be able to spread their smiles and also spread smiles to people that don't even speak the same language," said Liberto.

CBS New York

For 10 years, he's been spreading positivity and the spirit of Christmas to strangers while he's wrapped in lights and outfitted like a tree.

Liberto documents his journey around New York City on social media.

"It's nice to be able to give something to people they can sit there and pass on to other people and pass their smiles on," said Liberto.

For him, the holiday season isn't just about physical gift giving, but the ability to uplift others from person to person.