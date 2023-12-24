Watch CBS News
"Mr. Christmas Tree" brings holiday cheer to shoppers at Columbus Circle

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Tommy Laberto, the man known as "Mr. Christmas Tree" on social media, has been bringing Christmas cheer to all corners of New York City for years. 

Sunday, Laberto was at Columbus Circle and walked around the holiday market in his full Christmas tree suit. 

Laberto, a Baltimore native, told CBS New York how he came up with the idea. 

"Well, I was brought up here because a friend of mine was playing music, and it was just an opportunity to help him out and take a trip to New York and have fun. And on the way back from that trip, helping him, being like a roadie for his band, that's when it just kind of clicked. I was like, yeah, I need to be up here dressed up like a Christmas tree," Laberto said. 

"Mr. Christmas Tree" said he makes the trip every year around mid-November. 

This is his 10th year dressing up to provide a little Christmas cheer.

