Mpox warning in New York after WHO declares Africa outbreak a global emergency

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are being urged to remain vigilant amid an Mpox outbreak, formerly known as monkeypox, in Africa.

The New York State Department of Health issued the warning after the World Health Organization declared an Mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a global emergency Wednesday.

An Mpox variant called Clade I has surged in the DRC and is being reported in several neighboring countries.

New York City health commissioner says city is prepared

"For the second time in just over two years, the World Health Organization has declared mpox a global health emergency. This action was necessary, and as the Health Commissioner of New York City – which was the epicenter of the Mpox outbreak in the United States – we have learned many lessons from the 2022 outbreak, and we are prepared," NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. "While the current risk to New Yorkers and Americans is low, we must not only plan ahead but act now."

Vasan encouraged people who are at risk for Mpox exposure to get vaccinated, and encouraged people to get two doses for maximum protection.

"As we learn time and again, we are connected, and we cannot stand by and hope that another country's suffering will not reach us," Vasan said.

"Preparation and information are the antidotes to fear and inertia, so rest assured we are prepared and we will continue to keep New Yorkers informed about the risk of Mpox in our city," Vasan said.

Mpox outbreak "should set off alarm bells," Rep. Torres says

New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, who co-chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus, said he wrote to President Biden and Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra in June about potential future Mpox cases in the U.S. and DRC.

"Unfortunately, I never received a response from the administration to my concerns in June. Yesterday's news from the WHO should set off alarm bells in the federal government and spur immediate action. There is an urgent need for the HHS to develop a unified and coordinated strategy for rapid response -- before we have another Mpox outbreak on American soil. Vulnerable groups like the LGBTQ+ community cannot handle another botched response," Torres said in a statement Thursday.

"Mpox has a disproportionately destructive impact on the LGBTQ+ community, whose public health needs have long been ignored," Torres wrote in his letter to the president and HHS secretary.

Over 100,000 people were vaccinated against Mpox during an outbreak in New York City in 2022 and 2023

At this time, there are no known cases of Clade I Mpox in the U.S.