FBI releases new photo of man wanted in deadly Mount Vernon shooting

Search for man after double murder in Mount Vernon

Search for man after double murder in Mount Vernon

Search for man after double murder in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- The FBI released a new picture Friday of a man wanted for questioning in a deadly double shooting earlier this week in Mount Vernon.

Authorities say the man is possibly known as Marcos.

FBI New York is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of this individual, possibly known as Marcos, for questioning in connection with a robbery and homicide in Mount Vernon. Anyone with information can contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/A9MJ8QBx9T — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) March 22, 2024

The fatal shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on South Fifth Avenue.

The United States attorney's office says a group of individuals allegedly tried to rob a warehouse that sells products to smoke shops, but as the suspects were holding employees and customers at gunpoint, a shootout broke out between the warehouse employees and the suspects.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say one of the victims was a warehouse employee and the other was affiliated with the suspects.

Five men were arrested and face multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute narcotics, robbery and murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts.