Watch CBS News
Local News

Mount Sinai reaches deal with UnitedHealthcare, hospital says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mount Sinai announces deal with UnitedHealthcare
Mount Sinai announces deal with UnitedHealthcare 00:37

NEW YORK -- Mount Sinai says it has reached a deal with UnitedHealthcare, restoring in-network access for thousands of patients effective immediately.

A contract dispute temporarily forced patients covered by United insurance to seek other options.

In a statement, Mount Sinai said in part, "This is an enormous victory for our patients ... From the beginning, our goal in working with United has been to protect patients' ability to choose and access the high-quality care offered by Mount Sinai caregivers."

Mount Sinai officials say the new contract will provide certainty for the next four years.

UnitedHealthcare released the following statement:

"UnitedHealthcare and Mount Sinai Health System have agreed to a new multi-year contract that restores network access to the health system's hospitals for people enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans, including the Oxford Health Plan, effective immediately.

"The agreement also ensures continued access to Mount Sinai's physicians.

"We thank our members and customers for their support and patience throughout this process and are honored to continue supporting all of the people throughout New York who depend on us for access to quality and affordable health care." 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 7:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.