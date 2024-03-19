Mount Sinai reaches deal with UnitedHealthcare, hospital says

NEW YORK -- Mount Sinai says it has reached a deal with UnitedHealthcare, restoring in-network access for thousands of patients effective immediately.

A contract dispute temporarily forced patients covered by United insurance to seek other options.

In a statement, Mount Sinai said in part, "This is an enormous victory for our patients ... From the beginning, our goal in working with United has been to protect patients' ability to choose and access the high-quality care offered by Mount Sinai caregivers."

Mount Sinai officials say the new contract will provide certainty for the next four years.

UnitedHealthcare released the following statement:

"UnitedHealthcare and Mount Sinai Health System have agreed to a new multi-year contract that restores network access to the health system's hospitals for people enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans, including the Oxford Health Plan, effective immediately. "The agreement also ensures continued access to Mount Sinai's physicians. "We thank our members and customers for their support and patience throughout this process and are honored to continue supporting all of the people throughout New York who depend on us for access to quality and affordable health care."