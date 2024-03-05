Dispute between UnitedHealthcare, Mount Sinai hospitals leaves patients scrambling to find medical care

NEW YORK -- Thousands of patients are scrambling to find new doctors and medical care amid a health care dispute that dropped Mount Sinai hospitals out of the UnitedHealthcare coverage network.

If there's no agreement soon, physicians could also be removed from the network.

"It's a struggle when you need care and all of a sudden, your insurance is not taken at the place where you rely on to get your services," patient Mary Ann Ceron said.

As of March 1, Ceron's UnitedHealthcare insurance no longer includes coverage for Mount Sinai hospitals in-network, forcing her to find new doctors or face increased out-of-pocket expenses.

"I have a thyroid issue. My son has autism, so he has to see a therapist, so every time there's a change, you have to uproot yourself from everyone you know and start over again. It's horrific," she said.

A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson says the dispute started in 2023 when, mid-contract, Mount Sinai officials sought a new agreement, which UHC calls "outlandish," saying in a statement Mount Sinai gave them two options: "a three-year contract with a 43% price hike that would increase health care costs by $574 million - and a four-year proposal with a 58% rate increase that would increase health care costs by $927 million."

UHC added, "All of Mount Sinai's proposals would make its hospitals and physicians the most expensive by a considerable margin in New York City."

A Mount Sinai spokesperson disputed that claim, saying UHC pays its hospital system 30-50% less than it's competitors, adding now more than 100,000 patients have been impacted.

"It's terrible. We have hundreds of patients calling every day," said Brent Estes, with Mount Sinai.

"It's not easy, nowadays, since the pandemic, to get a new doctor. It takes months to just get an appointment," another person said.

UHC says emergency care will continue to be provided in-network, but Ceron says that doesn't bring her much confidence.

"Emergency care also bills you separately for other things, and you won't know until you get a huge bill in the mail," she saud,

UHC says it's still in discussion with Mount Sinai.

If an agreement isn't reached soon, Mount Sinai's physicians will also be removed from the network as of March 22.