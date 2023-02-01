Watch CBS News
Mount Sinai investigating death of 4-month-old baby during nurses' strike

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The death of a 4-month-old baby during the nurses' strike at Mount Sinai Hospital is now under investigation.

At the time, the neonatal intensive care unit was staffed by fill-in nurses as regular staff were outside picketing.

The hospital says it would be premature to speculate what may have gone wrong, saying that staffing at the NICU at the time was one-to-one.

In the run-up to the strike, the hospital did transfer some babies to other facilities as a precaution.

CBS2 reached out to the nurses' union. It has not responded to our request for comment, and the state Health Department deferred to Mount Sinai, saying it is leading the investigation.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 7:05 PM

