Investigation underway after Bronx police shooting leaves man wounded

By Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway following a police shooting in the Bronx on Sunday evening.

It happened in the stairwell of an apartment building at 335 West 148th St. in Mott Haven shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said officers responded after receiving a 911 call saying an air conditioner was being stolen on the second floor. When they couldn't locate the apartment, they walked down to the first floor and found a man coming up the stairs with a kitchen knife in his hand.

Detectives said one officer told the man to "wait and drop the knife," even putting her hand up for him to stop. However, police say the man swiftly approached the officers and that's when one officer fired her weapon hitting the man in the torso.

Police said the whole thing happened very fast.

"We believe that the male with the knife was actually the 911 caller. After calling 911, the male exited the building and confronted a male that was in the side courtyard of that building. The 911 caller then re-entered, started to run up the stairs right at the officers with a knife in his right hand," NYPD Deputy Chief Rohan Griffith said.

The man with the knife was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the man shot by police spoke Spanish, and they are trying to find out if the officers understood him and vice versa.

