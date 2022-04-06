Mother of 4-year-old boy who fell from window in the Bronx: "He's taking it one day at a time"

Mother of 4-year-old who fell from sixth-story window in the Bronx speaks out

NEW YORK -- The mother of a 4-year-old boy who fell out a sixth-story window in the Bronx is speaking out.

The child is recovering from his injuries at a hospital after Tuesday's frightening fall.

The 29-year-old mother says the little boy went out a window that had an air conditioner in it, but no window guard. He has a fractured leg, but otherwise is OK, and he even spoke to her after he fell to the ground.

"He said, 'Mommy, I want my blanket.' And I'm like, you want your blanket? Like, Carter, you OK?" Dominique Christian said.

Christian says her boy is in the hospital after miraculously surviving a six-story fall from their apartment on East 143rd Street in Mott Haven.

"He's taking it one day at a time, and I'm hoping that my baby has a fast recovery. and everything," Christian said.

The 29-year-old single mother told CBS2 she frequently told the boy to stop playing by the window, which, at the time, had an air conditioner and a space covered by wood and duct tape.

"I tried my best just to keep it sealed, but my baby would not. He just kept taking the thing off. I'm like, Carter, you cannot do that," Christian said.

Christian says all the other windows in the apartment had window guards, except the one with the air conditioner where the boy fell out.

In a statement, NYCHA said, "Upon initial review, window guards are present throughout the apartment where required and were last checked in February 2022, and there are no repair work orders on record for the air conditioners present in the residence."

When asked where s he was when the accident happened, Christian said she wasn't in the apartment, then said, "I really don't want to get into it."

In a statement, the Administration for Children's Services said, "The safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority. We are investigating this case with the NYPD."

Christian says that if anyone has an air conditioner in the window like hers, she urge you to take it out immediately.